PSL 10 final: Gladiators opt to bat first against Qalandars

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Lahore Qalandars XI: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asif Ali, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Salman Mirza, and Haris Rauf.

Quetta Gladiators XI: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Tariq, and Finn Allen.

The Gladiators booked a spot in the PSL 10 final after defeating Islamabad United in Qualifier 1.

Lahore Qalandars first beat Karachi Kings in the Eliminator and then the defending champions in Qualifier 2 to progress to the PSL 10 final.

It is to be noted here that the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League was suspended for nine days due to rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

After both countries agreed on the ceasefire, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the resumption of the tournament from May 17.