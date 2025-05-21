Gladiators opt to bat first against United in Qualifier 1

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United in the Qualifier 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim, Usman Tariq, and Abrar Ahmed.

Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Salman Agha, Shadan Khan (c), James Neesham, Ben Dwarshuis, Imad Wasim, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Salman Irshad, and Naseem Shah.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will go straight to the PSL 10 final, scheduled for May 25.

The two table-toppers have faced off in 21 matches against each other in PSL. Gladiators have won 11 of those games, while United won 10.

It is to be noted here that the PSL 10 was suspended for nine days due to rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

After both countries agreed on the ceasefire, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the resumption of the tournament from May 17.