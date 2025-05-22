Kings opt to bat first against Qalandars in PSL 10 Eliminator

LAHORE: Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert, James Vince, Saad Baig (wk), Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nabi, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi, Hassan Ali, and Mir Hamza.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi (c), Salman Mirza, Zaman Khan, and Haris Rauf.

Quetta Gladiators have qualified for the final after beating Islamabad United a day earlier in Qualifier 1.

The winner of the PSL 10 Eliminator will face the defending champions in Eliminator 2 of the ongoing tournament.

It is to be noted here that the PSL 10 was suspended for nine days due to rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

After both countries agreed on the ceasefire, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the resumption of the tournament from May 17.