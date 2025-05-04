Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Two-time champions Lahore Qalandars remained third with nine points in eight matches, while Karachi Kings are fourth with eight points in seven games.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Asif Afridi.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hassan Ali, and Mir Hamza.

Kings have made a few adjustments to their squad following injuries to players.

Fast bowler Fawad Ali has been replaced with Saad Baig in the Emerging Category.

Additionally, Karachi Kings have brought in fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani to fill the spot left by Adam Milne, who was earlier ruled out of PSL 10 due to a knee injury.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.