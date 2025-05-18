PSL 10: Qalandars secure play-off berth, Zalmi knocked out

RAWALPINDI: Lahore Qalandars secured a play-off berth of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 26 runs in a rain-affected encounter at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, thanks to a sensational fifty by Fakhar Zaman and four-for from Salman Mirza.

In pursuit of 150 runs in 13 overs, the Babar Azam-led side never looked in the hunt as they kept losing wickets regularly. Saim Ayub (8) was the first batter to depart after inadvertently hitting his stumps with his back foot off Salman Mirza’s bowling.

Muhammad Haris and Max Bryant were dismissed in consecutive deliveries by Salman Mirza, leaving Peshawar Zalmi 35-3 in four overs. Captain Babar Azam (16) also failed to impress as he was caught by Abdullah Shafique off Sikandar Raza, further denting the Zalmi’s hopes to remain alive in the tournament.

Maaz Sadaqat (4), Abdul Samad (17), and Luke Wood (0) were also dimissed quickly, leaving Zalmi 63-7. The low order showed some resistance with Daniel Sams and Ahmed Daniyal scoring 26 and 24 runs respectively but it was too little too late for Peshawar Zalmi.

They eventually managed to score 123-8, falling 26 runs short. For Lahore Qalandars, Salman Mirza picked up for wickets for 31 runs in three overs. Captain Shaheen Afridi grabbed two wickets for 19 runs in his two overs.

Earlier after being asked to bat first, Lahore Qalandars posted 149 for the loss of eight wickets with revised playing conditions in a virtual qualifier.

Lahore Qalandars started off aggressively, amassing 49 runs in the opening three overs. Naeem was dismissed in the fourth over after a brisk 22 off 10 balls studded with three boundaries and a six.

Even after the first dismissal, the run flow remained unchecked as Qalandars kept the pressure on. Lahore Qalandars were comfortably placed at 80 in 5.5 overs until Ali Raza removed Abdullah Shafique for 4, while Fakhar Zaman notched up his fifty.

Kusal Perera partnered Fakhar briefly before falling for 17 off 8 balls. However, Lahore Qalandars failed to build on their rapid beginning as Peshawar Zalmi fought back, restricting them to 149-8 in 13 overs.

Fakhar Zaman led the batting with an impressive 60 off 36 balls, featuring seven fours and three sixes.

For Peshawar Zalmi, Daniel Sams, Ali Raza, and Ahmed Daniyal each claimed two wickets.

The eagerly awaited season 10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicked off on Friday, 11 April, filling cricket fans with excitement.

It is worth noting here that PSL 10 was suspended for nine days due to rising tensions between Pakistan and India

After both countries agreed on the ceasefire, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the resumption of the tournament from May 17.

As per the revised schedule, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host a double-header on May 18, with Multan Sultans taking on Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon, while Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will face off in the evening encounter.

Defending champions Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will lock horns on May 19 in the last group match of the PSL 10.