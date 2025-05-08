PSL 10 schedule update following drone attack in Rawalpindi, Lahore

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 season matches have been relocated to Karachi amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the Sindh government has assured the PSL management of comprehensive security arrangements to ensure the safe conduct of the matches.

Authorities have pledged full preparedness to host the remaining fixtures, with the Sindh government issuing directives to the traffic police to develop a thorough plan to manage logistics.

Additionally, instructions have been given to secure bookings at five-star hotels in Karachi for the teams and to enhance security measures around these accommodations, sources revealed.

Yesterday, Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that HBL Pakistan Super League 10 will continue as planned with Islamabad United set to take on Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The development came after India launched drone attacks in several major cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Attock, Bahawalpur and Karachi.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that one civilian embraced martyrdom, while four soldiers injured in Indian drone attacks on Pakistan soil.

He said that India attempted aggression on the night of May 7-8, targeting civilian areas and mosques in a serious violation of Pakistan’s airspace.

On May 7, the Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters, including a number of checkposts along Loc, after New Delhi carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and AJK, confirmed DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed.

India launched a “cowardly” missile attack on Pakistani territory, firing missiles from its airspace.

In a press briefing, DG ISPR said Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke were hit by missiles. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

In an interview with CNN, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Indian media has itself admitted the crash of three aircraft in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

“The Indian strikes targeted civilians, including women and children, which is a blatant violation of international law,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in address to the nation following India’s recent act of aggression callied it a “grave mistake” that will not go unpunished.