Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

MULTAN: Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Monday.

Peshawar Zalmi are fifth on the points table, with six points from their seven games, while Multan Sultans have been knocked out of the PSL 10, having lost seven out of their last eight matches.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Mitch Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, and Ali Raza.

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Shai Hope, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Amir Barki, Ashton Turner, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Hasnain, and Ubaid Shah.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.