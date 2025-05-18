PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators edge Multan Sultans to top table

RAWALPINDI: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans in a last-ball thriller of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 powered by sensational fifties from Khawaja Nafay and Hasan Nawaz at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 186, Quetta Gladiators chased down on the very last delivery of the match.

Earlier, Multan Sultans opted to bat first, posting 185/7 in their 20 overs to set a target of 186 runs for Quetta Gladiators.

Opener Yasir Khan led the batting for Multan with a solid 45 runs after losing captain Muhammad Rizwan. Tayyab Tahir contributed with 36 while Shahid Aziz and Jahanzeb Sultan chipped in with 29 and 25 runs resistively to bolster the total.

Quetta Gladitor’s Usman Tariq was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets for 32 runs. Khurram Shahzad, Faheem Ashraf, Wasim Junior, and Abrar Ahmed also took a wicket each.

PLAYING XIs

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Jahanzaib Sultan, Tayyab Tahir, Humayon Altaf, Muhammad Amir Barki, Shahid Aziz, Peter Hatzoglou, Dilshan Madhushanka, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Wasim, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.

The eagerly awaited season 10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicked off on Friday, 11 April, filling cricket fans with excitement.

It is worth noting here that PSL 10 was suspended for nine days due to rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

After both countries agreed on the ceasefire, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the resumption of the tournament from May 17.

As per the revised schedule, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host a double-header on May 18, with Multan Sultans taking on Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon, while Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will face off in the evening encounter.

Defending champions Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will lock horns on May 19 in the last group match of the PSL 10.

The tournament will then move to Lahore, where the first Qualifier is scheduled on May 21.

Gaddafi Stadium will host the Eliminator 1 and Qualifier 2 on May 22 and May 23, respectively.

The final of the showpiece event is scheduled on May 25 at the same venue.