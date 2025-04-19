PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi bat first against Multan Sultans

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bat first against Multan Sultans in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans both are looking for their first win in the PSL 10 after suffering defeats in their respective first two games.

Peshawar Zalmi suffered two one-sided defeats by 102 and 80 runs against Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United respectively.

Multan Sultans also failed to open their account as they were defeated by Karachi Kings and then by Islamabad United.

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Ashton Turner, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Ubaid Shah

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza

The PSL 10, kicked off on April and to run till May 18, consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.