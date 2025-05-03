PSL 10: Quetta Galdiators bowl first against Islamabad United

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and decided to field first against Islamabad United in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI

Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad and Finn Allen.

Islamabad United Playing XI

Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha (c), Andries Gous (wk), Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah and Salman Irshad.

Before this match, Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have faced each other a total of 19 times since the inception of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and have neck-to-neck record.

Islamabad United hold a slight advantage with ten victories, while Quetta Gladiators follow closely with nine wins.