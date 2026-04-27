PSL 11: Fans allowed in stadiums for playoffs and final

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday granted permission for spectators to watch the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 playoff matches live in the stadiums, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister gave the approval during a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi today at the Prime Minister’s House.

During the meeting, the PCB Chairman requested the Premier to allow fans to enjoy the playoff matches in person. Accepting the request, the PM directed that fans be allowed into the stands.

Following the decision, the PCB Chairman advised cricket fans to use public transport when traveling to the stadium.

He also expressed his best wishes for the four teams that have qualified for the playoffs: Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, and the Hyderabad Kingsmen.

The playoff stage is set to begin tomorrow in Karachi. The first match will see Peshawar Zalmi take on Islamabad United at the National Stadium, Karachi.

“We are looking forward to cricket that is both entertaining and exciting,” Mohsin Naqvi stated.

Notably, the demand to allow fans into the stadium for the playoff matches became a top trend on social media yesterday, signaling massive public interest in the tournament’s final stages.

Fans will likely be allowed to enjoy the match in the National Stadium Karachi for free in tomorrow’s first playoff match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad.