KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police have announced a comprehensive traffic plan for the first playoff of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, taking place today (Tuesday) at the National Stadium, Karachi, ARY News reported.

Sir Shah Suleman Road

According to the Karachi Traffic Police, Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain open to traffic from both sides for the convenience of commuters.

Parking Arrangements for Spectators

From Karsaz Road:

Spectators arriving via Karsaz Road should travel through Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola Road. From the stadium flyover side road, they can proceed to park their vehicles at the National Coaching Centre (NCC) or China Ground.

From Millennium Mall:

Fans traveling from Millennium Mall should use Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi Road. Upon reaching the stadium flyover, they should take the side road to access the parking areas at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground.

From New Town:

Fans coming from the New Town area will also travel via Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi Road and use the side road of the stadium flyover to park at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground.

Heavy Traffic Restrictions

Heavy traffic will be strictly prohibited on the following routes:

From Sohrab Goth towards NIPA.

From Liaquatabad No. 10 to Hassan Square.

From PPP Chowrangi (Jail Chowrangi) to University Road.

From Karsaz towards the National Stadium.

From Millennium Mall to New Town, and from the Stadium Signal to Hassan Square.

Public Cooperation and Assistance

Police have urged citizens to cooperate fully with traffic officials and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to avoid inconvenience.

Spectators are strictly advised not to park their cars or motorcycles on main roads or service roads. Vehicles must only be parked in the designated areas mentioned above.

To avoid difficulties, citizens can contact the 24/7 helpline at 1915. The Karachi Traffic Police social media unit is also active on Facebook, and updates can be received via WhatsApp at 0305-9266907.