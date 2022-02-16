PSL2022: Shahid Afridi hugs Shaheen Afridi in viral video

A video of the Pakistan cricket team’s former captain Shahid Afridi and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi from PSL 2022 went viral across social media platforms.

An old fun clip of veteran Shahid Afridi with his future son-in-law, fast bowler of the national cricket team, Shaheen Shah Afridi from PSL 2022 is doing rounds on social media, and netizens seem to can’t get over the bonding of two.

The viral video sees the duo in a pleasant mood off the field, as the cricket legend hugged Shaheen and later pulled his hand jokingly, while they had a minor conversation as well in the 12-second-clip.

The footage which sees both the cricketers in their respective team’s kit of PSL 2022, garnered attention from social media users, who left interesting comments on the various posts.

While one of them believed that “Shahid Afridi is still looking younger from Shaheen Shah”, another user of a social app prayed that love between two stays the same.

It is pertinent to mention, Lahore Qalandars’ PSL 2022 skipper received flowers from his ‘love’ on Valentine’s Day. Shaheen took to photo and video sharing site Instagram on Monday midnight to share a boomerang of Valentine’s day gift he received.

“Thank you my love”, captioned the pacer with red heart emoji.

For those unversed, Shaheen Shah Afridi got engaged to veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi last year, as confirmed by both the families.

