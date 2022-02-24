PSL 2022: Shahnawaz Dahani’s fierce bowling takes Multan Sultans to final

LAHORE: Shahnawaz Dahani’s fierce bowling spell helped his team Multan Sultans to cruise to the final after beating Lahore Qalandars in the first qualifier match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

Shahnawaz Dahani took three wickets for 19 runs in his allotted four overs.

Batting first, Multan Sultans gave Lahore a 164-run target. Though their chase was looking dicey, but they had hopes as Harry Brook and Fakhar Zaman were still on the crease.

But it was Shahnawaz Dahani’s over that swung the match completely into Multan’s favour as Lahore’s batting line-up collapsed after that. The pacer’s figure remained economical as he bowled with tight line and lengths.

The Larkana Express removed Harry for 13 runs in 13.2 over with Lahore’s score of 102 with a quick ball that touched the pad and he was given out Leg Before Wicket (LBW).

He also took a sublime catch of Samit Patel to bring the match closer into Sultans’ grasp. also picked the wicket of Phil Salt and clean bowled Shaheen Shah with an in-dipping yorker.

Now the Sultans will take Islamabad United or Peshawar Zalmi in the final of PSL 2022 on February 27.

Take a look at Dahani’s brilliant match-winning spell.

