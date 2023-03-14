PSL 2023: SHC rules only ARY enjoys broadcast rights

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday ruled that only ARY Digital Network enjoys the broadcasting rights for the PSL 2023 matches.

Rejecting the plea of PTV, the SHC in its verdict said that Geo Super cannot broadcast the matches of PSL 2023. Accepting ARY Digital Network’s stance, the SHC said Ten Sports can contact PEMRA if it needs.

Abid Zubairi, ARY Digital Network’s counsel said the stance was taken in the SHC that PTV and the PCB cannot detract from the agreement with ARY on the broadcast rights of PSL 2023 matches.

Geo Super cannot broadcast the matches of the Pakistan Super League as per the SHC verdict.

He said it would be contempt of court if Geo Super continues to broadcast matches of PSL.

It may be noted that Pakistan Television (PTV), which owns the PSL broadcast rights, made an agreement with Geo Super for broadcasting PSL matches. The agreement was made after the Pakistan Cricket Board’s approval.

