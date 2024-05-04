PSL 2025 to go head-to-head with IPL as new window proposed

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is likely to go head-to-head with the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025 as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed new window for the marquee league.

The PSL is held every year in the February-March window but due to its collision with ICC Champions Trophy, slated for Feb 2025, the cricket board came up with an alternative proposal.

Meanwhile, the IPL’s extended window in the international calendar starts in March every year, all the way to the beginning of June. The dates of the IPL and the PSL will be clashing for the first time.

According to a statement issued by the cricket board, the PCB officials and its six PSL franchisees, in the buildup to their General Council meeting, met on Saturday morning at the Gaddafi Stadium to reflect on the PSL 2024 and also to look ahead to the PSL 2025.

In the meeting, the cricket board proposed a new window, discussed the availability of venues and also the introduction of some innovative tweaks to the playing conditions, with further discussions to take place in the Governing Council in due course.

“Due to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being held in the traditional event window, the event window for the 2025 event will be 7 April 2025 – 20 May 2025,” proposed PCB.

“Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi to host matches in Pakistan with each side playing, at least, five matches on home ground. The PCB will continue to explore additional venues. Four playoffs proposed to be staged at a neutral venue.

“Some innovative tweaks and changes in the event playing conditions were explored with an aim to make the HBL PSL 2025 more exciting and competitive, as well as involve, engage, and increase the fan base.”

PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer reflected on the meeting and asserted that the cricket board will share further data with the franchisees regarding the new window for PSL 2025.

“As always, we had a very exciting and interesting brainstorming session with the franchise owners on the window for HBL Pakistan Super League 2025. The passionate franchise owners provided their all-rounded insight and views on the PCB-recommended window and playoff venues for the 2025 event and beyond.

“At the back of this meeting, and in relation to the most suitable window for HBL PSL 2025 and beyond, the PCB will share further data with the franchise owners so that they can discuss amongst themselves, make a more informed decision and share their ideas and thoughts at the General Council meeting.

“We look forward to working closely with the franchisees to take timely decisions for the future trajectory of one of Pakistan’s biggest brands.”

Last year in December, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai.