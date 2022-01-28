Saturday, January 29, 2022
PSL 7: Netizens praise Will Smeed’s batting show against Peshawar Zalmi

Twitter users heaped praise on Quetta Gladiators’ opening batter Will Smeed for his brilliant knock in the second game of PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi.

The right-handed batter, who represents Birmingham Pheonix in The Hundred, scored a brilliant 62-ball 97 with 11 fours and four sixes to his name on his PSL debut.

He put on a 155-run opening stand with Ahsan Ali (73 from 46). It was the fourth-highest partnership in PSL history.

The netizens lauded his sensational batting on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say.

His knock went in vain as Quetta Gladiators lost to Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in PSL 7. The former champions made a winning start in this year’s edition.

