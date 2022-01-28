PSL 7: Netizens praise Will Smeed’s batting show against Peshawar Zalmi

Twitter users heaped praise on Quetta Gladiators’ opening batter Will Smeed for his brilliant knock in the second game of PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi.

The right-handed batter, who represents Birmingham Pheonix in The Hundred, scored a brilliant 62-ball 97 with 11 fours and four sixes to his name on his PSL debut.

He put on a 155-run opening stand with Ahsan Ali (73 from 46). It was the fourth-highest partnership in PSL history.

The netizens lauded his sensational batting on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say.

20-year-old Will Smeed misses out on his maiden T20 century, but what an innings on HBL PSL debut. His highest score in T20 cricket too. England’s T20 batting depth is just insane. #HBLPSL7 #LevelHai — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 28, 2022

𝙉𝙤 𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙩 𝙝𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙜𝙤𝙤𝙙 — Z A I N . P L A Y S (@tmGUJJARop) January 28, 2022

Will Smeed is very exciting. Interested to see how he develops v spin – definitely the weakest part of his game at the moment – but there’s so much to like, so early on in his career. Love the way he’s waited on the slower balls (twice) today, and then clobbered it. #NeedForSmeed — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) January 28, 2022

Will Smeed looked quite impressive in the hundred, starts psl best way possible. Few more good games here, might help him big time. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) January 28, 2022

His knock went in vain as Quetta Gladiators lost to Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in PSL 7. The former champions made a winning start in this year’s edition.

