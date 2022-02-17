PSL7: Multan’s Rilee Rossouw speaks about winning celebration

Multan Sultans batter Rilee Rossouw stated he didn’t mean to disrespect anyone while celebrating the team’s win against Karachi Kings in PSL 7 fixture on Wednesday.

The South Africa player hit the match-winning six to guide the side to victory in the last over thriller.

He stood on the pitch and folded his hands as part of his celebration.

In his clarification on Twitter, Rilee Rossouw mentioned that he recreated France footballer Kylian Mbappe’s signature celebration.

“For clarification, this is the trademark celebration of Mbappe on FIFA,” he tweeted. “No disrespect is or was intended.”

He commended teammate Khushdil Shah and the defending champions for chasing the target in style.

The cricketer added: “In saying that what a run chase set up beautiful and finished in style with Kushi’s amazing knock! Well played Multan Sultans 💪💪💪”

Rilee Rossouw has scored 124 runs for the franchise from seven games at an average of 24.80 and 167.57 strike rate.

The defending champions sit at the first position on the points table.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side has seven wins from their eight games with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.642.

