PSL 9 Draft: Karachi Kings pick Pollard, Nawaz and Sams to strengthen squad

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League’s most popular franchise Karachi Kings used their Platinum picks to secure West Indies great Kieron Pollard, Australia’s Daniel Sams and Pakistan’s star all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to strengthen their PSL 9 squad led by Shan Masood.

During the PSL Draft 2024 ceremony held on Wednesday, Karachi Kings further picked New Zealand’s Tim Seifert, young gun Mohammad Amir Khan, all-rounder Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Pakistan’s Under-19 captain Saad Baig and England’s Jamie Overton for their 2024 campaign.

David Willey was the first pick of the evening, as Multan Sultans cashed in their first pick in the Platinum round. The English all-rounder has 270 wickets and 3,720 runs in the T20 format. Peshawar Zalmi picked Noor Ahmad, the Afghanistan spinner, to strengthen their bowling ranks. The 18-year old had 74 T20 wickets.

Islamabad United used their wildcard to pick the Jordan Cox. The English wicketkeeper-batter has 1,798 T20 runs.

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies) and Mohammad Amir were Quetta Gladiators’ two Platinum picks. The West Indies middle-order batter has 1,753 runs. Amir, with 303 T20 scalps to his name, will be boosting Gladiators’ bowling attack.

Fakhar Zaman was once again Lahore Qalandars’ first pick in Platinum. The left-handed batter has been prolific for Lahore, and was the team’s top run-getter in the last two editions of PSL. South African batter Rassie van der Dussen was Lahore’s final pick in the Platinum round. He has thus far amassed 4,680 T20 runs.

Sahibzada Farhan, who headlined the National T20 Cup 2023-24 as the top run-getter, was secured by Lahore Qalandars in the Diamond round. Sahibzada will join the ranks of Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique to strengthen the team’s top-order. England’s Dawid Malan (Multan Sultans) and Tymal Mills (Islamabad United), New Zealand’s Tim Seifert (Karachi Kings) and Asif Ali (Peshawar Zalmi) were the other Diamond picks.

Multan Sultans picked Reeza Hendricks, the South African top-order batter, in the Gold category. He has an impressive tally of 5,489 T20 runs and is currently ranked No. 8 on the ICC T20I rankings. The ninth best bowler in the world, West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein, was picked by Quetta Gladiators in the Supplementary round.

Lahore Qalandars chose Salman Irshad as their first silver round pic but Peshawar Zalmi used RTM to retain the fast bowler. Similarly, Omair Bin Yousuf was picked up by Islamabad United, but Quetta Gladiators used RTM to retain the young top-order batter.

Full squads:

Lahore Qalandars – Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) (all Platinum), Haris Rauf (Brand Ambassador), David Wiese (Namibia) and Sahibzada Farhan (Wildcard) (all Diamond), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan (all Gold), Mirza Tahir Baig (Successful relegation request), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence (England) (all Silver), Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood (both Emerging), Shai Hope (West Indies) and Kamran Ghulam (both Supplementary)

Islamabad United – Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Jordan Cox (Wildcard) (England) (all Platinum), Imad Wasim (Mentor), Azam Khan, Tymal Mills (England) (all Diamond), Faheem Ashraf (Brand Ambassador), Alex Hales (England), Colin Munro (New Zealand) (all Gold), Rumman Raees (Successful relegation request), Matthew Forde (West Indies), Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan (Silver), Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah (both Emerging), Shamyl Hussain and Tom Curran (England) (both Supplementary)

Multan Sultans – Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey (England) (all Platinum), Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Dawid Malan (England) (all Diamond), Abbas Afridi, Reeza Hendricks (South Africa), Reece Topley (England) (all Gold), Ihsanullah (Brand Ambassador), Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan (UAE) (all Silver), Faisal Akram, Yasir Khan (both Emerging), Chris Jordan (England) and Aftab Ibrahim (both Supplementary)

Karachi Kings – Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Daniel Sams (Australia), Mohammad Nawaz (all Platinum), James Vince (England), Hasan Ali, Tim Seifert (New Zealand) (all Diamond), Shan Masood (Brand Ambassador), Shoaib Malik (Mentor), Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa) (all Gold), Mir Hamza (Successful relegation request), Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali and Arafat Minhas (all Silver), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Sirajuddin (both Emerging), Saad Baig and Jamie Overton (England) (both Supplementary)

Quetta Gladiators – Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Mohammad Amir (Platinum), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Jason Roy (England), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) (all Diamond), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Brand Ambassador) Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain (all Gold), Will Smeed (England), Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Usman Qadir, Omair Bin Yousuf (all Silver), Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay (both Emerging), Akeal Hosein (West Indies) and Sohail Khan (both Supplementary)

Peshawar Zalmi – Babar Azam, Rovman Powell (West Indies), Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan) (all Platinum), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England), Asif Ali (all Diamond), Mohammad Haris (Brand Ambassador), Aamir Jamal, Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan) (all Gold), Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi, Daniel Mousley (England) (Silver), Haseebullah, Mohammad Zeeshan (both Emerging), Lungi Ngidi (South Africa) and Mehran Mumtaz (both Supplementary)