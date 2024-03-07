PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators’ Usman Tariq’s suspicious bowling action reported

Quetta Gladiators’ spinner Usman Tariq has been reported for his suspicious bowling action during the ongoing ninth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to sources, the mystery spinner came under scrutiny for his suspected bowling action during the recent match, held between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

The Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match where the suspected action was reported , was officiated by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Asif Yaqoob.

It is pertinent to mention here that Usman Tariq has so far bagged two wickets in three matches of Pakistan Super League.

Yesterday, Karachi Kings thump Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi has claimed three victories out of seven matches, currently holding the fifth position on the table with a total of six points.

Whereas, Quetta Gladiators maintain their second spot in the standings despite experiencing their second loss of the season, boasting a total of 9 points. They have same number of points as Peshawar Zalmi but ahead on net run rate.