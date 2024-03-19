PSL 9: Team of the tournament unveiled

All-rounder Shadab Khan, who led Islamabad United to lift third PSL title, was appointed as the captain of the PSL 9 Team of the Tournament.

The Islamabad United captain was also named player of the tournament for his all-round performance, which included 305 runs and 14 wickets from 12 matches.

Shadab Khan was chosen captain by the panel which was led by Usman Wahla (Director – International Cricket), comprising independent members, Danny Morrison, Mark Butcher, Tariq Saeed and Urooj Mumtaz.

During the selection process, the independent panel considered various aspects of T20 cricket, including consistency, impact on the team, overall performance, and best possible team combination.

Along with Shadab, two Islamabad United players – Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah also made it to the team of HBL PSL 9. Imad, played a vital role in United’s winning campaign in HBL PSL 9, as his five for 23 in four overs and unbeaten 19 off 17 balls in Monday’s final led his side to a two-wicket win over Multan Sultans at the jam-packed National Bank Stadium.

21-year-old Naseem Shah, who returned from shoulder injury after six months was another vital cog in United’s success. The right-arm pacer bagged 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.56.

Multan Sultans’ who played their fourth HBL PSL final (2021, 2022,2023, 2024) on Monday night, had five players making it to the playing XI, which included three foreign players – Usman Khan (430 runs, 2x100s, 2×50, strike-rate 164.12), Chris Jordan (six wickets, 8.42 eco.) and David Willey (15 wickets, 7.46 ec0.).

Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan is named as 12th man of the side.

The team also includes Karachi Kings emerging category player Muhammad Irfan Khan, who scored 171 runs at a strike rate of 140.16 and also bagged eight catches.

Peshawar Zalmi’s opening pair of Babar Azam and Saim Ayub also made it to the HBL PSL 9 Team. Right-handed Babar topped the batting charts with 569 runs from 11 matches at an average of 56.9 and a strike rate of 142.6. He also struck one century and five half-centuries during the course of the tournament.

Team of HBL PSL 9 (in batting order)

Saim Ayub (Peshawar Zalmi) (345 runs, 2x50s, strike-rate 157.53; eight wickets, 7.45 eco.)

Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) (569 runs, 1×100, 5x50s, strike-rate 142.6)

Usman Khan* (Multan Sultans) (WK) (430 runs, 2x100s, 2×50, strike-rate 164.12; six catches and one stumping)

Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) (captain) (305 runs, 3×50, strike-rate 142.52; 14 wickets, 8.54 eco.)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Multan Sultans) (259 runs, 1×50, strike-rate 193.28)

Imad Wasim (Islamabad United) (126 runs, 1×50, strike-rate 128.57; 12 wickets, 6.60 eco.)

Muhammad Irfan Khan (Karachi Kings) (emerging) (171 runs, strike-rate 140.16; eight catches)

Chris Jordan* (Multan Sultans) (six wickets, 8.42 eco.)

David Willey* (Multan Sultans) (15 wickets, 7.46 eco.)

Usama Mir (Multan Sultans) (24 wickets, 8.13 eco.)

Naseem Shah (Islamabad United) (15 wickets, 7.56 eco.)

Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (407 runs, 4x50s, strike-rate 122.22; 12 catches)