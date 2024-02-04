PSL 9 tickets sale to go live online from Feb 6

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 tickets sale is scheduled to go live online on Tuesday, 6 February 2024, ARY News reported quoting Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Physical tickets will go on sale at designated TCS express centres from 12 February 2024 onwards. Tickets booked online can also be collected from TCS’ designated pick-up centres or can be home-delivered by TCS.

The tickets have been set at PKR 6,000 (VIP), PKR 3,000 (Premium), PKR 2,000 (First class) and PKR 1,000 (General).

The tickets for the final, to be played on 18 March at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, have been set at PKR 8,000 (VIP), PKR 4,000 (Premium), PKR 2,500 (First class) and PKR 1,000 (General).

The tickets for the qualifier will be sold for PKR 5,000 (VIP), PKR 2,500 (Premium), PKR 1500 (First class) and PKR 750 (General) while tickets for the two eliminators have been priced at PKR 5,000 (VIP), PKR 3,000 (Premium), PKR 1500 (First class) and PKR 750 (General).

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the 2024 edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will commence from February 17 at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore, with two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions Islamabad United.

PSL 9 will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.

Over the course of the 34-match T20 tournament, Karachi will host 11 PSL matches, including the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will each host nine matches, while fans in Multan, the city of saints, will witness five matches.

The much-anticipated contest between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will be played on 24 February and 9 March. Gaddafi Stadium will stage the 24 February contest, while National Bank Stadium will see Qalandars and Kings locking horns on 9 March.

Kings, Qalandars, Sultans and United will play five matches at their home ground, while Peshawar Zalmi will play four matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Quetta Gladiators will play three matches each in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, while they will play one match at the Multan Cricket Stadium against the home side Sultans on 25 February.

Like the previous PSL edition, the forthcoming ninth edition of the HBL PSL will take place in two legs with Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 14 matches between them from 17 to 27 February. The cricketing action will then move to Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, where 16 matches will be played from 28 February to 12 March. The tournament will then move to Karachi in its entirety for the playoffs.