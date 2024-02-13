PSL 9 trophy unveiled in Lahore’s Polo Ground

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 trophy has been unveiled at the Polo Ground of the Racecourse Park in Lahore in the presence of Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, franchise owners and star cricketers.

PCB said that the trophy is “The Orion Trophy” and will be a source of motivation for all the teams participating in the tournament. The trophy embodies the spirit of the Pakistan Super League where each team shines brightly as they strive for glory.

“It is a pleasure to announce that HBL PSL is entering its ninth season, and I am proud to say that HBL PSL continues to be a success story for Pakistan cricket,” said Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman PCB.

“Today, as we unveil this Orion trophy, we look forward to a month-long celebration of the beautiful game of cricket and the excitement and drama that accompanies it.

“HBL PSL connects to the hearts of people of Pakistan, who cherish every thrilling moment of the game. Be it towering sixes, high-intensity bowling, and top-notch catches, HBL PSL offers an emotional rollercoaster.

“I also want to thank the representatives of all six teams for being present here today and I wish all teams the best of luck for the season. May the best team lift this prestigious trophy.”

Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United: “We are excited about the ninth edition of the HBL PSL. Islamabad United has been one of the most successful teams in the tournament and we want to extend that with a grand triumph this season.

“We had one of the best drafts in our history and some of the most exciting players will be lining up for Islamabad United this season. I can’t wait to watch the team play at the home ground in Rawalpindi and win the hearts of the fans.”

Salman Iqbal, owner Karachi Kings: “Karachi Kings are ready to turn the tables in the HBL PSL 9 with their breathtaking performances. The build-up and preparation for the tournament have been top notch and I expect some quality results in the tournament.

“We have a new coach and captain for this season which makes the fans more excited about Karachi’s prospects in this season. A strong Karachi Kings means a strong and exciting HBL PSL and we’ll prove it this time around.”

Atif Rana, CEO Lahore Qalandars: “As the two-time HBL PSL champions we are eagerly looking forward to completing a hat-trick of triumphs for the first time in the history of the league.

“We have stacked up our resources this season as well and aim to hit the ground running in the tournament. Our fans are also geared up to fill the stadium not just during the home games in Lahore but also in the away games as well and support the team with all their might.

“I assure them that we’ll put in our all efforts to lift the Orion Trophy in Karachi under the able leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi.”

Ali Khan Tareen, Owner of Multan Sultans: “I am super glad to be a part of the HBL PSL again. It is such an exciting venture to be a part of as it spreads smiles on the faces of many people across the country. A lot has happened between this season and the past season and I want to make sure that the Sultans maintain consistency in their performances this year as well.

“The HBL PSL also brings a wave of happiness to the people of Pakistan and I am sure this year will be filled with heaps of triumphs.

“It would be great to conclude this exciting season with the glittering HBL PSL trophy being lifted by Mohammad Rizwan and Co.”

Javed Afridi, chair of Peshawar Zalmi: “I am glad that the ninth edition of the HBL PSL is finally here and the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi are ready to make a mark in the tournament.

“Our loyal fans wait the whole year for the tournament to start and I want my team to put up great performances in every game. I promise you that Peshawar Zalmi will continue to play the attacking style of cricket this year as well.

“My team is hungry to prove a point on the field and I am sure the beauty of the Orion Trophy must have added more to that hunger.”

Nadeem Omar, owner Quetta Gladiators: “The Orion Trophy has been unveiled and this occasion is no less a motivation for team Quetta to roar in the HBL PSL 9.

“We have had our fair share of struggles in the recent seasons but it is about time that Gladiators showcase good fight and determination and HBL PSL 9 is a befitting time to be doing that.

“We are looking forward to taking on all five teams and proving our mettle at all the four venues.”

About the PSL 9 trophy

Orion, in various mythologies and cultures, is often associated with a prominent constellation located in the celestial equator. The constellation is easily recognisable by three bright stars forming Orion’s Belt and is visible from both hemispheres, making it one of the most well-known and easily identifiable star patterns in the night sky.

Made from pure silver and coated in white gold, the elegant trophy exudes prestige. Each detail is plated with white gold, adding grace that signifies the excellence of the HBL Pakistan Super League. With the investment of 900+ hours of non-stop work and hand placement of 18,000 stones, this marvel stands tall and proud.