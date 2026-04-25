ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has granted permission for spectators to attend the Pakistan Super League (PSL 11) final in the stadium, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Saturday.

In a statement posted on X, Mohsin Naqvi said he had requested the prime minister to allow fans into stadiums.

Naqvi noted that while Shehbaz Sharif was initially inclined to permit spectators, he highlighted that austerity measures are currently in place across the country, with efforts focused on reducing fuel consumption.

However, following requests from franchise owners, the prime minister approved spectators for the PSL 11 final. Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude for the decision, stating that it would help restore the spirit of the tournament for cricket fans.

PSL 2026 matches had been held without spectators since the start of the tournament. The restriction was imposed in line with the government’s austerity drive and security protocols linked to the prevailing diplomatic environment, with authorities prioritizing safety during a sensitive period.

Franchise owners had repeatedly called for the return of crowds, emphasizing that fans’ presence is central to the league’s atmosphere and identity. They had appealed to the prime minister and provincial leadership to allow spectators during the ongoing edition.

Gaddafi Stadium, which has hosted early matches, is known for generating one of the most vibrant atmospheres in Asian cricket. Matches played in empty stands have lacked the usual energy that defines the PSL.

The return of spectators for the final is expected to significantly lift the mood of the tournament. The PSL enjoys a passionate fanbase across cities including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar, and Quetta, where packed stadiums traditionally create an electrifying environment that boosts player performance.