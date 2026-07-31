PSL management, franchise owners review successful season 11

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) management held a detailed review meeting with all eight franchise owners to discuss the successful conduct of season 11 of the tournament and to preview the upcoming edition.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi presided over the meeting. Chief Executive Officer PSL Salman Naseer, Chief Financial Officer PCB Javed Murtaza, Director PSL Usman Wahla, Senior Manager PSL Hijab Zahid and Manager Operations Usman Tasleem were also present among others.

The meeting also included a brainstorming session to organise a number of notable off-season and pre-season activities, which are going to enthral the fans throughout.

The participants reviewed the highlights of the historic 11th season, including the introduction of new innovations in broadcast and fan engagement, an analysis of the quality of cricket across 44 matches, record viewership on social media, streaming platforms, and Television.

More details regarding these will be released in due course.

All stakeholders came together to discuss the playing window and scheduling for PSL 12. It is expected that the details of the next edition will be unveiled after the upcoming PSL Governing Council meeting, which is planned for the end of August.

The debrief also included an appreciation of the growth that the league has showcased by adding two new Franchise teams, while selling three of them, holding the 11th edition at just two venues under unprecedented circumstances and running the event in a new window for the second consecutive season.

It was also decided that the PSL, in collaboration with franchises, will launch an exclusive merchandise platform for fans at home and abroad, where they can buy official league merchandise and of all eight teams.

Workshop sessions will now be scheduled to finalise the schedule, player retentions, direct signings, and a review of the playing conditions for the upcoming season.