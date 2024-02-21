Babar Azam sets another T20 milestone

Star Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam on Wednesday set another record by becoming the quickest to score 10,000 runs in Twenty20 (T20) cricket.

Babar Azam reached the milestone during his knock for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture against the Karachi Kings at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. It took 271 innings for Pakistan’s former all-format skipper to score 10,000 runs in the format.

The previous record of 285 innings was held by prolific West Indies batter Chris Gayle. India’s Virat Kohli is the third fastest with 299 innings.

Apart from Babar Azam, Chris Gayle (West Indies) along with Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Alex Hales (England), David Warner (Australia), Virat Kohli (India), Aaron Finch (Australia), Rohit Sharma (India), Jos Buttler (England), Colin Munro (England), James Vince (England), and David Miller (South Africa) have scored 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam became first batter to score 3,000 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during Peshawar Zalmi’s fixture against Quetta Gladiators.

