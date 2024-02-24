Watch: Kieron Pollard steals the show with blistering knock

Karachi Kings batter Kieron Pollard stole the show with his blistering batting in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 fixture against Lahore Qalandars and videos of his match-winning performance are going viral on social media.

The PSL shared viral videos on its social media profiles that showed Kieron Pollard taking the Lahore Qalandars bowlers to the cleaners with huge hits at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The first clip showed him hitting a maximum from George Linde’s bowling.

In the second video, Kieron Pollard hits a boundary followed by two massive sixes.

His knock came in a winning cause as Karachi Kings triumphed over Lahore Qalandars by two wickets.

The hosts, being asked to bat first, amassed 175-6 with opener Sahibzada Farhan scoring a half-century. He struck four boundaries and as many sixes on his way to 45-ball 72.

Pacers Hassan Ali and Mir Hamza along with spinner Tabraiz Shamsi bagged two wickets each.

In reply, Karachi Kings successfully chased the 176-run target thanks to Kieron Pollard’s brilliant fifty. His brilliant 58-run knock came off 33 balls and included a four and five maximums.

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik played a supportive knock of 32-ball 39 which included three boundaries. They put on a 95-run partnership on the fifth wicket.

Pacer Zaman Khan and spinner Ahsan Hafeez took two wickets each.