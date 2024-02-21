Mohammad Hafeez hits out at Shadab Khan’s captaincy

Mohammad Hafeez, former director of Pakistan Cricket Team, hit out at Islamabad captain Shadab Khan’s leadership skills in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 fixture against Multan Sultans.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Islamabad United slumped to a five-wicket defeat to Multan Sultans in their PSL 2024 fixture on Tuesday.

Islamabad United, batting first, failed to put up a big score as they managed 144 all out in the fixture at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Shadab Khan, known for scoring boundaries at quick rate, surprised cricketing world by batting down the order when his team needed to boost its scoring rate.

Multan Sultan successfully chased the 145-run target in 19.5 overs.

Mohammad Hafeez was not pleased with Shadab Khan’s attitude in the game. In the A Sports show The Pavilion, he said the Islamabad United skipper had a bad day, adding that he did not retain himself up the order and instead sent a specialist batter.

The former cricketer said Shadab Khan is considered a regular batter.

He added that Shadab Khan plays according to his convenience and bats down the order whenever he pleases.

Mohammad Hafeez went on to say that Shadab Khan did not bowl well in the game as well.

Related – Mohammad Hafeez recalls conversation with Babar Azam over batting position