Mohammad Hafeez praises Babar Azam’s captaincy in Peshawar Zalmi

Legendary cricketer Mohammad Hafeez shared his views on Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam’s decision-making in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Mohammad Hafeez, speaking about Babar Azam’s leadership qualities in A Sports show ‘The Pavilion’, said a team qualifying for the playoff stage means that they have been going through the right process. The former cricketer said how they perform there is what matters next as it becomes a knockout phase at a certain point.

He said Peshawar Zalmi has had the right journey in the tournament given that they faced hurdles and setbacks but changed their strategies which is helping them win matches.

Mohammad Hafeez added that the former champions started off with a fast bowling-oriented mindset and realized the need for a spinner.

The former cricketer added that the side got going when Babar Azam gave the second-last over to spinner Arif Yaqoob in the thriller against Islamabad United where he took three wickets and won the match for them.

He said Babar Azam’s decision to give Aarif Yaqoob instilled confidence in defending targets in the bowling department.

Mohammad Hafeez added that Arif Yaqoob is not winning games, but Mehran Mumtaz has been playing the same role in his absence.