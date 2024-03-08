Watch: Akeal Hosein’s brilliant hat trick vs Peshawar Zalmi

A video of West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein taking a sensational hat-trick for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 fixture against Peshawar Zalmi is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed him dismissing Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz and Luke Wood on consecutive deliveries in the 16th over at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Super League (@thepsl)

However, it came in a losing cause as Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by a comfortable margin of 76 runs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Super League (@thepsl)

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi amassed 196-8 on the back of captain Babar Azam’s stunning fifty. He top-scored with 30-ball 53 which included nine fours and a six.

Tom Kohler Cadmore chipped in with his 33 off 19 balls which included four boundaries and a maximum. Opener Saim Ayub struck a boundary and three maximums on his way to 12-ball 30.

Akeal Hosein was the pick of the Quetta bowlers with his splendid figures 4-23.

In reply, Quetta Gladiators put on a disappointing batting performance and got dismissed for 120 in 17.5 overs.

Saim Ayub, Mehran Mumtaz, Luke Wood and Khurram Shahzad took two wickets each to take the side home.