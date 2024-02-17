Shoaib Malik joins Karachi Kings squad in Multan

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has joined the Karachi Kings squad in Multan for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shoaib Malik and his actress wife Sana Javed have arrived in Multan for the tournament. The pictures of the couple’s arrival are making rounds on the visual sharing application Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karachi Kings (@karachikingsary)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by akhan ayat (@akhan_ayat)

Related – Sana Javed drops unseen wedding picture with Shoaib Malik

Karachi Kings, who won the PSL in 2020, will start their 2024 campaign against former champions Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karachi Kings (@karachikingsary)

Shoaib Malik is the second cricketer, and Asia’s first, to score more than 13,000 runs in the shortest version of the game. The spinner bagged 28 wickets in the shortest format.

The veteran cricketer has represented Green Shirts in 124 T20Is and scored 2,435 runs with nine half-centuries to his name. He batted at an average of 31.2 and a strike rate of 125.6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

Earlier, he announced his availability for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States.