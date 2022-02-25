PSL 7: Differently-able fan supports his team on stretcher

LAHORE: A differently-able fan of Lahore Qalandars, Haider Ali came straight from the hospital to support his team, watched the whole game while on a stretcher.

Lahore Qalanders, in a nail-biting finish, beat Islamabad United in the second qualifier of PSL 7 and qualified for the finals. Lahore Qalandars would face Multan Sultans in the final of PSL 7 on Sunday, in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

LQ fan Haider Ali, who came to support his team on a stretcher, had lost one of his legs in a horrible accident six years ago.

Haider’s parents told that Haider has been very fond of cricket since his childhood.

Haider, expressing his joy after watching the game, said that Lahore Qalanders is his favourite team and the left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman is his favourite player.

The Chief Executive of Lahore Qalader Atif Rana said that he is very happy to see such a dedicated supporter of the team and he promised to provide Haider with medical assistance.

Spokesperson Punjab government Hassan Kahwar also chatted with the differently-able Lahore fan Haider Ali and promised to help him with his medical issues.

