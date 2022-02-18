PSL7: Karachi Kings beat arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars to bag their first win

LAHORE: Karachi Kings finally broke the curse as they beat their arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium in their 9th round match of PSL 7.

Ye hai @KarachiKingsARY 🎉

KK smell the sweet scent of success at their rival’s home ground. Jinhe ye match nai vekhiya o jamiya e nai! #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #LQvKK pic.twitter.com/lWoyNVsbCr — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2022

Karachi Kings had won and elected to bat first.

Karachi Kings were bowled out for a conservative total of 149 with captain Babar Azam being the top scorer with 39 runs off 32 balls, which included five 4s. Lewis Gregory and Qasim Akram also chipped in with 27 and 26 runs respectively.

For Lahore, Rashid Khan and Zaman Khan both took four wickets.

In reply, Lahore Qalandars were restricted to 127 for 9 in chase of 150 runs.

Muhammad Hafeez was the top scorer from Qalandars with 24-ball 33 with four boundaries to his name.

Mir Humza stood out with the ball with his four-wicket haul. He was also named the player of the match for his sublime performance.

