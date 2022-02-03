Friday, February 4, 2022
#PSL7: Shadab Khan takes five wickets, video goes viral

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan was praised by social media for his match-winning bowling performance against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7.

The all-rounder returned with superb figures of 5-28 in his four overs.

He sent Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed along with Shahid Afridi, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett and Iftikhar Ahmed back to the pavilion.

Here’s how social media reacted to the skipper’s performance.

Thanks to his bowling performance, the two-time PSL champions clinched a 43-run victory against the 2019 champions.

With two wins and a defeat from their three games, Islamabad United are at second place in the points table with four points.

