PSL7: Shahid Afridi speaks up over about James Faulkner’s allegations

Prolific cricketer Shahid Afridi spoke against Australia all-rounder James Faulkner for allegations of non-payment and mistreatment during the ongoing PSL 2022.

The Australia cricketer left for the Land Down Under citing late payments by the PSL 7 management as the reason. He was due to complete the whole season for Quetta Gladiators. He reportedly destroyed the hotel’s property and also misbehaved with the airport staff before leaving.

Shahid Afridi called out his teammate for his claims and behaviour.

“Disappointed with James Faulkner comments who reciprocated Pakistan’s hospitality & arrangements by leveling baseless allegations,” he tweeted. “We all have been treated with respect & never ever our payments have been delayed.

“No one should be allowed to taint Pakistan, Pakistan cricket, and the PSL brand.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board, in a statement, stated that all the PSL franchises have agreed to James Faulkner not being drafted in future PSL events due to his misconduct for bringing PCB, Pakistan cricket and the tournament into disrepute.

James Faulkner played six matches for the 2019 champions in this year’s tournament. He scored 49 runs at an average of 49.00 and a strike rate of 181.84.

He bagged six wickets at a bowling average of 32.66 and 9.80 economy

