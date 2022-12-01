PSL8: Viewers will now be able to watch the tournament on A-Sports

KARACHI: Viewers will now be able to watch the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 8 on A-sports after the Sindh High Court (SHC) has restrained Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from taking any action against ARY in media rights case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The high court allowed ARY to deposit its 50 percent of shares, while the channel has been directed to deposit more than Rs1 billion in seven days. “In the meantime, PCB will not take any action against the channel,” the court added.

Meanwhile, ARY counsel Ali Zuberi pointed out an agreement between Pakistan Television (PTV) and ARY for 2022-23 season, saying that the PSL season 7 was broadcasted by both the entities under the joint venture agreement.

During the hearing, Ali Zuberi further said they were facing difficulties in implementing the agreement after the government changed. The lawyer noted that PTV hasn’t informed about its policy for the upcoming PSL season.

After hearing the arguments, the Sindh High Court issued notices to the parties for December 8.

