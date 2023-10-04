PSO halts fuel supply to PIA over non-payment of dues

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has halted the fuel supply to Pakistan International Airline (PIA) over non-payment of dues, ARY News reported.

According to PIA spokesperson, the fuel supply was suspended by the PSO at Lahore airport.

The national flag carrier had to face the outburst of Lahore to Madina PK-747 and PK 305 from Lahore to Karachi’s passengers after the delay in flights due to the non-availability of fuel.

The spokesperson said that PIA is in talks with the PSO and the delayed flights will take off soon.

Earlier, it was reported that due to the lack of maintenance and repair work, several Boeing 777 aircraft of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) developed technical faults during international flights.

The technical faults in PIA aircraft are continuously rising due to the lack of maintenance and repair work by the airline’s engineering department.

It is pertinent to mention here that the work on the restructuring plan of Pakistan International Airlines for privatization has been expedited.

As per details, the PIA administration sought applications from legal and corporate firms for the restructuring plan of the national flag carrier.

The Department of Contract Management has been directed to forward the applications by October 6.

The assets belonging to the national airline, including property, debts, aircraft, and employees, will be transferred to the new company and PIA will be presented to the investor as free from debt organization for privatization.