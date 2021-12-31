PSO faces jet fuel shortage amid closure of oil refineries

KARACHI: The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on Friday said it is unable to supply jet fuel due to shortage amid the closure of oil refineries, ARY News reported.

PSO has excused from supplying Jet A-1 fuel for at least 15 days in the desired quantity. In this context, PSO aviation officials at the Lahore airport have penned a letter to the services manager.

The PSO authorities have asked the services manager to apprise the international flights’ concerned services providers to bring desired jet fuel with them.

International airlines jets will only be provided fuel in case of emergency. The letter further said that supply will be made normal after improvement in the situation.

The decision of pulling the plug on furnace oil usage in power plants by the government caused havoc and raised nightmares for local refineries.

Due to this crisis, the oil industry is unable to meet the full demand of aviation aircraft.

Earlier, the PSO warned up-country airports like Sialkot, Lahore, Faisalabad, Islamabad and Peshawar could face supply disruptions due to shortage of jet fuel and dry-out is expected imminently at Lahore airport by December 8/9, 2017, followed by Islamabad airport on December 11/12, 2017.

