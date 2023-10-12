PSO ‘restores’ fuel supply to PIA

KARACHI: The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has ‘restored’ fuel supply to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) after the latter paid Rs20 million in outstanding dues, ARY News reported Thursday, citing sources.

Sources said that Pakistan State Oil has restored fuel supply for the important routes of Pakistan International Airlines flights after payment of Rs20 million on account of daily dues.

Earlier, flights of Pakistan International Airport (PIA) were cancelled as the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) suspended fuel supply to the national carrier over unpaid dues.

Sources told ARY News that PSO suspended fuel supply to the national carrier due to non-payment of dues.

PIA flights including, Karachi to Lahore (PK 306), Karachi to Peshawar (PK 350), Karachi to Gwadar, Karachi to Islamabad (PK 370), Karachi to Quetta (PK 310), Karachi to Bahawalpur (PK 588) and Karachi to Rahim Yar Khan were cancelled due to non-provision of fuel prices.

On Wednesday, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar chaired a high-level meeting over the affairs of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the different issues of PIA.

The meeting was told that Pakistan International Airlines is facing a Rs400 million daily financial loss.