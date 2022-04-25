PSO rules out shortage of diesel in Karachi, adjoining areas

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on Monday ruled out a shortage of diesel in Karachi and adjoining areas, ARY News reported.

PSO spokesperson in a press statement said diesel is available at PSO petrol pumps in Karachi and the state-owned firm has arranged five additional cargos of diesel to ensure there is no shortage in future.

There is no shortage of diesel in Karachi as satisfactory reserves are already ensured amid the increasing demand for diesel, the spokesperson said.

Earlier it emerged that a severe shortage of diesel is being witnessed in different cities of South Punjab.

Due to the crisis, long queues of vehicles were being seen at the petrol pumps supplying diesel in several cities including Vehari and Muzaffargarh.

Wheat harvesters and cotton growers are also irked by the shortage of diesel. Farmers in different cities have been searching for diesel in tractors and rickshaws.

