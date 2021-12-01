PSP moves SHC against Sindh LB amendment bill

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Wednesday challenged Sindh Local Bodies (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported.

PSP’s Arshad Vohra and Hafeez-u-Din filed a constitutional petition in the SHC. Terming the Sindh LB amendment bill against the constitution, the PSP leaders pleaded with the court to strike down the bill.

“The bill is in contradiction with the articles 7,8,32 and 140 of the constitution of Pakistan,” the plea read.

Last week, the Sindh Assembly had unanimously passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The bill was presented in the provincial assembly by Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussian Shah.

Opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) opposed the new local government bill.

Under the new bill, District Councils and Municipal Corporations (DMCs) will be abolished in Karachi and a town system would be restored in each division of the province.

Read more: SINDH GOVT NOT SERIOUS IN HOLDING LG POLLS: ECP

Karachi will be divided into more than 25 towns under the new LG system, according to a bill.

The new local government system will give more powers to elected mayor and union council chairman, according to a draft.

Sources said that recommendations of opposition parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have been made part of new local bodies bill.

