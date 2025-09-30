PSX hits all-time high as KSE-100 crosses 165,000 mark in intraday trade

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) hit a historic milestone on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, with its benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 165,000-point mark for the first time ever.

The KSE-100 index continued its bullish momentum, gaining 1,296.48 points, a rise of 0.79%, at 10:14 AM, reaching 165,144.16 points, compared to its previous close of 163,847.68 points.

A day ago, analysts at Topline Securities Ltd. attributed the PSX surge to strong institutional buying, which helped drive market sentiment to new highs. “Institutional inflows and improved market sentiment played a key role in propelling the PSX to this unprecedented level,” they noted.

Earlier, gold rates in Pakistan also surged to an all-time high on Monday, driven by a sharp upward trend in the international market.

According to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, domestic rates crossed the Rs400,000 mark per tola for the first time in history.

The rates of 24-karat gold rose by Rs5,900 per tola, reaching Rs403,600 compared to Rs397,700 the previous day. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs5,059, climbing to Rs346,022 from Rs340,963.