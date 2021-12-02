PSX bleeds, 100-index sheds 1,936 points

KARACHI: Bearish trend prevailed in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday as the benchmark index lost 1,936 points during trading.

According to details, the KSE 100-index after losing over 1,900 points on the initial trading is being trading at the level of 43,433 pointS.

On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee extended gains against the United States (US) dollar in early trade in the interbank currency market.

Read more: PAKISTANI RUPEE GAINS IN EARLY TRADE

According to foreign currency dealers, the local unit appreciated by three paisas to Rs175.45 against the greenback. The rupee had finished at Rs175.48 after gaining 24 paisas against the dollar in the interbank market the other day.

In the open market, however, the US dollar is trading at Rs176.50 against the rupee.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!