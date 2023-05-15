PSX closed on a positive note, gains 228 pts

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off the week on a positive note on Monday, with the benchmark KSE 100 Index gained 228 points to close at 41,718.42 points — up by 0.56 per cent, ARY News reported.

A total of 49,968,350 shares were traded during the day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 2.884 billion.

As many as 306 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 142 of them recorded gains and 135 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL) with 16,946,710 shares at Rs 1.16 per share, Telecard Limited (TELE) with 11,162,667 shares at Rs 7.35 per share, and Hum Network Limited (HUMNL) with 7,501,000 shares at Rs 5.91 per share.