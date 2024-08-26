PSX closes negative, sheds 230 pts

KARACHI: The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 230.37 points on Monday, showing a negative change of 0.29 percent, closing at 78,571.06 points against 78,801.43 points on the last working day, ARY News reported.

A total of 512,337,206 shares were traded during the day as compared to 682,409,886 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 18.894 billion against Rs 18.168 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 433 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 150 of them recorded gains and 242 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 41 companies remained unchanged.

Last week, the 100 Index of the PSX witnessed a bullish trend, gaining 532.56 more points with a positive change of 0.68 percent before closing at 78,793.41 points on Thursday.

A total of 804,261,249 shares were traded during the day as compared to 552,564,507 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 16.975 billion against Rs 14.590 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 473 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 261 of them recorded gains and 138 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 74 companies remained unchanged.