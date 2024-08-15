PSX closes on positive note, gains 228 points

KARACHI: The KSE 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 228.56 points, a positive change of 0.29 percent, closing at 78,105.98 points against 77,877.42 points against the last working day, ARY News reported.

A total of 591,065,051 shares were traded during the day as compared to 604,144,238 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 20.102 billion against Rs 19.981 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 442 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 227 of them recorded gains and 162 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier to this, the PSX experienced ups and down on Tuesday as bullish and bearish forces battled throughout the session for control of market momentum. In the end, the bears emerged victorious, with the PSX KSE-100 index closing at the 77,877 level.

PSX closed on a negative note today, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing 102 points, finishing at 77,877 points. Throughout the trading day, shares of 442 companies were traded, with 182 companies seeing an increase in their share prices, while 211 companies experienced declines.

The market witnessed a total transaction volume of over 592.4 million shares, with a trading value exceeding PKR 19.76 billion. The market’s highest level during the day was recorded at 78,275 points, while the lowest level touched 77,817 points.