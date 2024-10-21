PSX closes positive, gains 800 pts

KARACHI: The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Monday, gaining 807.42 points, a positive change of 0.95 percent, closing at 86,057.52 points against 85,250.09 points on the last trading day, ARY News reported.

A total of 474,949,535 shares were traded during the day as compared to 323,919,892 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 19.659 billion against Rs. 15.679 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 269 of them recorded gains and 124 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.

Last week, the 100-Index of the PSX continued with a bearish trend, losing 335.34 more points, closing at 85,250.09 points against 85,585.43 points on the last trading day.

A total of 323,919,892 shares were traded during the day as compared to 513,288,944 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 15.679 billion against Rs. 21.612 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 170 of them recorded gains and 206 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 69 companies remained unchanged.