web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

PSX continues bullish trend, gains 753 pts

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 753.68 more points, a positive change of 0.89 percent, reaching 85,663.98 points against 84,910.30 points on the last trading day, ARY News reported.

A total of 506,565,368 shares were traded during the day as compared to 449,507,635 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 33.049 billion against Rs.30.196 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 448 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 193 of them recorded gains, and 194 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 61 companies remained unchanged.

A day earlier, Positive sentiments prevailed over the 100-Index of the PSX as it continued with the bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,378.34 more points, a positive change of 1.65 percent, reaching an all-time high level of 84,910.30 points against 83,531.96 points on the last trading day.

A total of 449,507,635 shares were traded during the day as compared to 381,529,555 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 30.196 billion against Rs 20.523 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 448 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 224 of them recorded gains and 86 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 3 companies remained unchanged.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.