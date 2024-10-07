PSX crosses another milestone, reaches 84,910.30 points

KARACHI: Positive sentiments prevail over the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as it continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,378.34 more points, a positive change of 1.65 percent, reaching all time high level of 84,910.30 points against 83,531.96 points on the last trading day, ARY News reported.

A total of 449,507,635 shares were traded during the day as compared to 381,529,555 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 30.196 billion against Rs.20.523 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 448 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 224 of them recorded gains and 86 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 3 companies remained unchanged.

Last week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reached a historic milestone as the KSE-100 Index surpassed the 83,000-point level for the first time.

The KSE-100 index closed at an all-time high of 83,531 points, gaining 810 points in a single trading day, while during the session, the index briefly touched 83,605 points.

Investor activity was robust, with 370 million shares valued at approximately PKR 20 billion exchanged over the course of the day.

The market saw an upward trajectory in the shares of 201 companies, while 167 declined, and 76 remained unchanged.