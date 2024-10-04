PSX hits record high after gaining 810 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reached a historic milestone as the KSE-100 Index surpassed the 83,000-point level for the first time, ARY News reported on Friday.

The KSE-100 index closed at an all-time high of 83,531 points, gaining 810 points in a single trading day, while during the session, the index briefly touched 83,605 points.

Investor activity was robust, with 370 million shares valued at approximately PKR 20 billion exchanged over the course of the day.

The market saw an upward trajectory in the shares of 201 companies, while 167 declined, and 76 remained unchanged.

A day earlier, the KSE 100 Index of the PSX continued its bullish trend, gaining 754.76 more points, a positive change of 0.92 percent, closing at 82,721.77 points against 81,967.01 points the last working day.

A total of 319,879,266 shares was traded as compared to 360,987,426 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 16.414 billion against Rs.15.391 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 448 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 207 of them recorded gains and 185 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.